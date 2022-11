Mixon (concussion) is trending toward playing in Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

As of Monday, Mixon remains in concussion protocols, per Ben Baby of ESPN.com, but it appears he's making good progress and should be able to gain clearance by the end of the week. Nonetheless, fantasy managers should pay close attention to Mixon's participation in practices throughout Week 13 prep to ensure he'll be 100 percent heading into Sunday's showdown.