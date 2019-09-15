Bengals' Joe Mixon: Trending toward suiting up
Mixon (ankle) took part in Saturday's team walk-through and the Bengals are optimistic he can play Sunday against the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Mixon's sprained right ankle prevented him from taking part in most of the Bengals' practices this week, but he'll get the green light to play Week 2 if he can make it through warmups Sunday without major issue. The 23-year-old's gameday status won't be formally established until the Bengals release their inactive list 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. EDT kickoff, but the expectation is that Mixon will draw the start for Cincinnati out of the backfield.
