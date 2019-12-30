Bengals' Joe Mixon: Turns focus to extension talks

Mixon indicated Monday that he's hopeful to agree with the Bengals on a contract extension this offseason, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. "I've always been all about the team. But if it comes to a point where I gotta think about me, that's just what's going to have to happen," Mixon said, when asked if he would skip offseason workouts if an extension isn't in place.

Though Mixon's efficiency as a ballcarrier dropped off in 2019, he still rumbled for 1,137 yards and five touchdowns on an acceptable 4.1 yards per tote while working behind a porous offensive line. The 23-year-old is on Cincinnati's books through 2020, but he's understandably seeking some longer-term job security on the heels of his second consecutive 1,000-plus-yard campaign. Mixon was at his best during the final quarter of the 2019 season, clearing 100 rushing yards on three of those four contests and chipping in nine receptions for 97 yards.