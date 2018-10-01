Coach Marvin Lewis said Monday that he isn't sure if Mixon (knee) will return for Week 5 against Miami, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Mixon was ruled out Friday for Sunday's eventual 37-36 win over the Falcons, but he did take part in an on-field workout prior to the game. With Giovani Bernard (undisclosed) coming out of the contest a bit banged up, the Bengals could be more inclined to bring Mixon back for Week 5. His Sept. 15 arthroscopic procedure came with an estimate recovery timeline of 2-to-4 weeks.