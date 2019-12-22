Bengals' Joe Mixon: Under the weather, but suits up Sunday

Mixon, who's been dealing with a stomach bug since Saturday, is active and was present for warmups prior to Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Contipelli previously noted "keep an eye on (Mixon's) workload" Sunday, but the running back's stomach issue won't prevent him from giving it a go against the Dolphins. It remains to be seen, however, how much, if at all, his Week 16 workload might be impacted.