Bengals' Joe Mixon: Undergoes successful surgery
Mixon (knee) underwent successful arthroscopic surgery Saturday and is expected to be sidelined for 2-4 weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The extra time between games will benefit Mixon's recovery timeframe, but he is still likely to miss at least one game. The second year running back was clearly playing through pain in the second half of Thursday's 34-23 victory over the Ravens. Giovani Bernard figures to be primed for a large workload in the immediate future while MIxon is sidelined.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 2.
-
Injury reaction: Mixon having surgery
With Joe Mixon set to undergo surgery on his knee, Fantasy owners will be left without one...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football Week 2 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
TNF roundup, plus the latest news
If you missed Thursday's game, Chris Towers is here to catch you up on everything you missed,...