Mixon (knee) underwent successful arthroscopic surgery Saturday and is expected to be sidelined for 2-4 weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The extra time between games will benefit Mixon's recovery timeframe, but he is still likely to miss at least one game. The second year running back was clearly playing through pain in the second half of Thursday's 34-23 victory over the Ravens. Giovani Bernard figures to be primed for a large workload in the immediate future while MIxon is sidelined.