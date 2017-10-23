Mixon had seven carries for 48 yards and three receptions for 20 yards in Sunday's loss to the Steelers, but didn't have any carries in the second half, and vented his frustrations afterward, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "Yeah, that's frustrating," Mixon said. "I felt like (Le'Veon) Bell got the ball 35 times. I get it seven. All in the first half then don't touch the ball again. Jeremy got one touch in the second half. It was frustrating to us running backs. We are in the room and feel like we are a part of the offense. If it worked in the first half why not do it in the second?"

Mixon isn't wrong - he wasn't even on the field until the third offensive series of the second half, when the score was already 26-14 and the Bengals were in pass mode, right at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Both of the Bengals touchdowns in the first half came when Mixon was the primary back, and the team had a run/pass option. The offensive coordinator change to Bill Lazor worked, but the team whiffed on Sunday.