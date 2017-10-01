Mixon carried 17 times for 29 yards and caught all four of his targets for another 19 yards in Sunday's 31-7 win over the Browns.

Mixon received north of 20 touches for the second straight week, but he was only able to muster 1.7 yards per carry against an improved Browns front. This was quite disappointing from a fantasy perspective, as the makings were there for a genuine breakout after being pushed into a featured role a week ago. Jeremy Hill and Giovani Bernard combined for just 28 yards on nine carries, so it appears Mixon will continue to dominate the touches next week against the Bills. If Mixon doesn't begin to perform, however, the team could reconsider the backfield alignment in the short term.