Bengals' Joe Mixon: Underwhelms in second preseason game
Mixon rushed six times for 16 yards but did turn his only target into a 16-yard reception during Saturday's preseason loss to Kansas City.
This wasn't a strong outing from Mixon, and he was outperformed by Jeremy Hill (28 yards on six carries). However, the Oklahoma product won't lose footing in the pecking order because of a mediocre preseason showing, and it was also encouraging to see him active in the passing game. Mixon projects to open the season in the running-back committee, anyway. However, the rookie rusher owns tremendous upside and could emerge as the lead back at some point in 2017, and it could be sooner than later. After all, he's a superior athlete to Hill, and Giovani Bernard (knee) still hasn't suited up for a preseason game yet.
