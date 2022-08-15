Mixon and other starters likely will be held out of Sunday's preseason game against the Giants, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Coach Zac Taylor said he's likely to sit most of his key players for a second straight week. It's unclear if Mixon will play in the preseason finale, or not at all this exhibition season, but either way he's locked in for a starring role as Cincinnati's lead back come Week 1.