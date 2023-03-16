Mixon won't be indicted in connection with a shooting that occurred near his home March 6, Ben Baby of ESPN reports.

Per Baby, Mixon's home was part of a crime scene investigation where a teenager was shot in the foot while playing "Nerf wars," described by the report as a game involving toy guns. While Mixon's sister and her boyfriend reportedly face indictments stemming from the incident, the running back won't be subject to any criminal punishment. This past season, Mixon -- who is under contract with the Bengals through 2024 -- carried 210 times for 814 yards and seven TDs to go along with 60 catches for 441 yards and a pair of receiving scores in 14 games.