The Bengals ruled Mixon (foot) out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Mixon was unable to practice this week after exiting the Bengals' Week 6 loss to the Colts with the foot injury. Giovani Bernard should enter Sunday's game as the Bengals' lead back, with Samaje Perine and Trayveon Williams set to work behind him.
