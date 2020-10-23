The Bengals ruled Mixon (foot) out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Mixon was unable to practice this week after exiting the Bengals' Week 6 loss to the Colts with the foot injury. Giovani Bernard should enter Sunday's game as the Bengals' lead back, with Samaje Perine and Trayveon Williams set to work behind him.

