Bengals' Joe Mixon: Won't return this week
RotoWire Staff
Coach Zac Taylor revealed Friday that Mixon (foot) won't play Sunday against Washington, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
With Mixon -- who last played Oct. 18 -- still sidelined, Giovani Bernard and Samaje Perine are in line to head the Bengals' rushing attack in Week 11.
