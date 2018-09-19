Bengals' Joe Mixon: Working in weight room already
Mixon (knee) did some work in the weight room Wednesday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official website reports.
Mixon spoke with the Cincinnati media earlier in the day, revealing that his recent arthroscopic procedure addressed a slight meniscus tear in his knee. Initial reports suggested he was facing a two-week recovery period, and while he still doesn't expect a long-term absence, the timeline now seems somewhat murkier. Giovani Bernard is expected to handle a considerable workload Sunday in Carolina, with Mark Walton and new acquisition Thomas Rawls providing depth. Mixon's presence in the weight room is a good sign, though he's likely limited to upper-body work for the time being.
