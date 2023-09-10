Mixon had 13 carries for 56 yards and caught three of five targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 24-3 loss to Cleveland.

Mixon had more rushing yards (45) than Joe Burrow did passing yards (36) in the first half, but his success on the ground didn't lead to any points. Neither Chris Evans (three touches) nor Trayveon Williams (two touches) posed much of a threat to Mixon's workload while rookie fifth-round pick Chase Brown was a healthy scratch, so Mixon is the clear lead back for the Bengals heading into a Week 2 home game against the Ravens.