Mixon (knee) worked out on a side field at Friday's practice, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Less than a week removed from arthroscopic surgery on his right knee, Mixon followed up a workout in the weight room Wednesday with on-field work, albeit on the side, during Friday's practice. Among his activity, he was seen jogging through ropes with a football in hand, per Hobson. Mixon has a multi-week recovery in front of him, during which Giovani Bernard will serve as the Bengals' lead back. Meanwhile, Mark Walton is on hand to give Bernard the occasional breather.

