Bengals' Joe Mixon: Works on side Friday
Mixon (knee) worked out on a side field at Friday's practice, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Less than a week removed from arthroscopic surgery on his right knee, Mixon followed up a workout in the weight room Wednesday with on-field work, albeit on the side, during Friday's practice. Among his activity, he was seen jogging through ropes with a football in hand, per Hobson. Mixon has a multi-week recovery in front of him, during which Giovani Bernard will serve as the Bengals' lead back. Meanwhile, Mark Walton is on hand to give Bernard the occasional breather.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 3, starring some running...
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
TNF Recap: Mayfield era begins
Chris Towers breaks down a wild Thursday game that featured the start of an exciting new era...