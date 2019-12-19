Play

Miller (concussion) missed Thursday's practice and still needs to clear the league's concussion protocol, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor deems Miller "doubtful" for Week 16, so expect John Jerry to take Miller's spot when the Bengals face the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday.

