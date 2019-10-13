Miller (groin) is out for the remainder of Sunday's tilt against the Ravens, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Miller was forced to exit Sunday's game in the second quarter with the injury, and as evidenced by this news, is done for Week 6. John Jerry will continue to operate as the team's reserve interior offensive lineman for the remainder of the game.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories