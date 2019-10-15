Bengals head coach Zac Taylor suggested that Miller (groin) is very doubtful for Week 7's game against Jacksonville, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

The Bengals' already thin offensive line has sustained multiple injuries, leading to them posting historically low rushing totals. They are averaging 56.5 rushing yards per game, which is the lowest since 1946 when the Lions averaged 42.5 per game.

