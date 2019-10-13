Miller is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Baltimore due to a left groin injury.

It's unclear how Miller suffered the injury, but it's serious enough to miss time. The 2015 third-round pick will receive more treatment, but as long as he's sidelined, John Jerry is the only healthy reserve guard on the roster.

