Miller suffered a concussion during Sunday's loss to the Patriots, Geoff Hobson of the Bengal's official site reports.

Miller will need to fully clear the league's five-step protocol for brain injuries before retaking the field. If he's forced to miss any time, Billy Price will likely start at right guard in his stead.

