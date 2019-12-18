Play

Miller (concussion) did not practice Wednesday and remains in concussion protocol, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Miller still has a few more days before Sunday's game against the Dolphins and could easily be cleared in time to suit up. If the 26-year-old guard can't answer the bell, look for John Jerry to replace Miller at right guard.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories