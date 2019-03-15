Miller is signing a three-year, $16.5 million contract with the Bengals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Miller started 47 games for the Bills over the past four seasons, including all 15 he was available for in 2018. In Cincinnati, the 2015 third-rounder will team up with former Buffalo teammate Cordy Glenn to help pave the way for Joe Mixon and company.

More News
Our Latest Stories