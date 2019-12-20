Play

Miller (concussion) has been declared out for Week 16, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Miller has been unable to get on the practice field this week. Billy Price took over for the 26-year-old after he departed Week 15 and will likely do so again.

