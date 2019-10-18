Play

Miller (groin) was ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Coach Zac Taylor indicated earlier in the week that Miller was doubtful to play Week 7, so it's no major surprise to see him ruled out. Cordy Glenn (suspension) and Andre Smith (ankle) are also out, leaving the Bengals with minimal depth on the offensive line.

