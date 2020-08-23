The Bengals activated Ross from the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday.

Ross left the team to care for his young son and child's mother, who both tested positive for COVID-19. The 24-year-old wide receiver has completed the necessary protocols to return to the team, however, and he'll start competing for a starting role. Compared to last year, there's added competition from rookie second-round pick Tee Higgins (hamstring) and veteran A.J. Green (hamstring), but both of those injuries could open the door for Ross to make an impact in his first practice back.

