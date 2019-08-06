Bengals' John Ross: Appears on rehab field
Ross (hamstring) appeared on the Bengals' rehab field Monday for the first time since getting hurt at the start of training camp, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Ross won't play in Saturday's preseason opener, but he's on target to return to full practice next week.
