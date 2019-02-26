Bengals' John Ross: Available for trade
The Bengals are looking to trade Ross, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The No. 9 overall pick from the 2017 draft has been a clear disappointment, playing three games as a rookie and then producing just 210 yards on 58 targets (3.6 average) in 13 appearances this past season. He's only 23 years old and is one of the fastest players in the league, but his lengthy medical record and slight frame (190 pounds) have been major concerns all along. Ross did have seven touchdowns among his 21 receptions in 2018, including five scores on six targets inside the 10-yard line. Given the potential for red-zone contributions in addition to a field-stretching element, Ross could fetch a middle-round pick even if there isn't much hope he ever develops into a high-volume receiver. The Bengals are in good shape at the position with A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd, though they don't have an obvious replacement for the No. 3 job.
