Ross (arm) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report.
Ross suffered an arm injury in training camp roughly two weeks ago, but he's managed to shed the issue in time to begin the regular season at full health. The 2017 first-round pick is listed wideout behind A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd on Cincinnati's first unofficial depth chart, per Ben Baby of ESPN.com. As such, Ross is seemingly in line to serve as Cincinnati's No. 3 receiver during Sunday's season opener against the Chargers, though Tee Higgins, Auden Tate and Alex Erickson all offer competition for targets.