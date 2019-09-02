Bengals' John Ross: Back to full speed
Ross (hamstring) believes he's regained his top speed in his second week back at practice, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official website reports.
Despite missing all of training camp and the preseason, Ross seems to be on track for Week 1, potentially handling a key role with A.J. Green (ankle) out of the lineup. Cincinnati's other wideout options behind Tyler Boyd are Damion Willis, Alex Erickson, Auden Tate (knee) and return specialist Pharoh Cooper. Coach Zac Taylor said Willis will be the starting X receiver Sunday in Seattle, but there's still room for Ross to get plenty of snaps. Whether he does anything with those snaps is the bigger question.
