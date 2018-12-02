Ross caught two of three targets for 13 yards and added a two-yard run during Sunday's 24-10 loss to Denver.

Ross came into Sunday with four touchdowns in his last five games, including three straight games with a score. Even with a depleted secondary, Denver's pass defense kept him in check on Sunday with the help of first-time starter Jeff Driskel at quarterback. Despite Sunday's weak showing, Ross will be worth keeping an eye on should A.J. Green (foot) return to the injury report after exiting Sunday's game. In three games without Green this season, Ross tallied 20 targets. Next up is a top-10-rated Chargers pass defense.