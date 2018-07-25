Bengals' John Ross: Bulks up in offseason
Ross added a noticeable amount of muscle to his upper body this offseason, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Dating back to his college days, Ross has typically been focused on rehabbing from injuries rather than building strength. However, his quick recovery from December shoulder surgery allowed for a relatively normal offseason, with the 2017 first-round pick even participating in 11-on-11 work throughout OTAs and minicamp. While he'll always rely on speed above all else, Ross may have better luck staying healthy with more muscle packed onto his thin frame. He'll compete for a starting job during training camp, squaring off against Brandon LaFell and Tyler Boyd behind entrenched No. 1 target A.J. Green.
