Ross (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

After missing three of the Bengals' preceding four games with the groin issue, Ross returned to action in the Week 10 loss to the Saints, playing 36 offensive snaps and finishing with two receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown. The wideout didn't report any setbacks coming out of the session, but his limited activity in practices Wednesday and Thursday suggests he's not 100 percent healthy. The Bengals seemingly remain optimistic that Ross will be available to start Sunday against the Ravens and help pick up the slack with A.J. Green (toe) sidelined for another contest, but the second-year receiver certainly carries plenty of risk in fantasy lineups due to his uncertain health and lack of production up to this point in his young career.