Ross (shoulder) has been cleared for practice, but is expected to be limited until he's 100 percent healthy, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Ross underwent surgery to repair his labrum this spring, but following a few months of rehab, this year's ninth overall pick has been given the green light to take the practice field. In doing so, Ross will be able to familiarize himself with the Bengals offense through live reps, but Cincinnati will remain cautious with their prized asset and limit his activity level. Although Ross isn't 100 percent healthy yet, coach Marvin Lewis said earlier this week that the speedster should be ready to play at some point during the preseason, which would bode well for his Week 1 status.