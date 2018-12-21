Bengals' John Ross: Cleared to play Sunday
Ross (knee) practiced fully Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Browns.
With fellow wideout Tyler Boyd (knee) having been ruled out and A.J. Green on injured reserve, Ross heads into the weekend as the Bengals' top option at his position. Given Jeff Driskel's underwhelming numbers as the Bengals' starting quarterback, however, it's expected that a heavy dose of running back Joe Mixon will be on tap Sunday. That context makes the speedy Ross a hit-or-miss, touchdown-dependent option in fantasy lineups. Through 11 games, the 2017 first-round pick has caught 19 of his 48 targets for 206 yards and six scores.
