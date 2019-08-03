Bengals' John Ross: Close to returning
Ross (hamstring) says that he is ready to practice and is just waiting for the green light from the team, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports. The Bengals want to make sure he doesn't try to come back too soon, especially after he missed a month last season with a groin injury.
Meanwhile, Ross said that he's doing a better job of taking care of his body. "I think I was doing myself a disservice not putting money into my body. Not that I was spending it somewhere else - it's just I never knew the importance of taking care of my body because I never had a chance to," Ross said. "Coming out of college, I never really had no one guide me to do that. Now, being around A.J. and Andy and them, they're telling me how much they put into their body. It didn't really click until this year because he said he spent so much money on his body, that's how he makes so much money. Now that I learned that, it's going to be a complete turnaround for me. I know for a fact this is going to be my best year."
