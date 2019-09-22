Ross caught two of six targets for 22 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Bills.

Ross came in with a league-high 270 receiving yards through two games, but the Bills were able to slow him down as quarterback Andy Dalton struggled throughout the game. The 2017 first-rounder finally made his first catch of the game in the second quarter, only to lose a fumble following a seven-yard gain. Ross will hope to bounce back against the AFC North rival Steelers in Week 4.