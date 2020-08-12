site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bengals-john-ross-could-land-on-covid-19-list | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bengals' John Ross: Could land on COVID-19 list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Bengals will likely place Ross on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the wideout has left the team for the time being to help care for his young son and the child's mother. There is no timetable for his return.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.