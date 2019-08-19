Ross (hamstring) is targeting a return to practice Sunday, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Ross is managing a lingering hamstring injury, the severity of which has cause him to miss the first two weeks of the preseason and all of training camp. The 2017 first-round pick also appears on track to miss Thursday's exhibition match against the Giants, though a return to practice Sunday would be a step in the right direction. With A.J. Green (ankle) also sidelined, expect Josh Malone, Cody Core, Alex Erickson and Auden Tate to benefit from increased opportunity behind Tyler Boyd as long as Ross is unable to go.

