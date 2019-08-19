Bengals' John Ross: Could practice Sunday
Ross (hamstring) is targeting a return to practice Sunday, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Ross is managing a lingering hamstring injury, the severity of which has cause him to miss the first two weeks of the preseason and all of training camp. The 2017 first-round pick also appears on track to miss Thursday's exhibition match against the Giants, though a return to practice Sunday would be a step in the right direction. With A.J. Green (ankle) also sidelined, expect Josh Malone, Cody Core, Alex Erickson and Auden Tate to benefit from increased opportunity behind Tyler Boyd as long as Ross is unable to go.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Go Get Goff
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy Ballage
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Rookies make Zero RB more appealing
Heath Cummings wrote about Zero RB last month but says the rookies are making this approach...
-
Fantasy football prep: Rookie RBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Preseason Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at this week's news and what it means for the regular season.
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...