Bengals' John Ross: Could return next week
Ross (hamstring) could return to practice next week, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Ross already has missed one preseason game and is a lock to miss at least one more. He also hasn't practiced at training camp, with his work limited to rehab exercises on a side field. Given his lengthy medical history and lack of production through two seasons, the 2017 first-round pick badly needs to get back into practice within the next couple weeks. There are snaps and targets up for grabs with A.J. Green (ankle) expected to miss multiple games at the beginning of the regular season.
