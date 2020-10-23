The Bengals list Ross as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns with an illness, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Ross previously sat out the Bengals' Week 5 loss to Baltimore with a non-COVID-19-related illness, so he could be dealing with a recurrence of the same ailment. Despite his designation, the wideout doesn't appear in danger of missing the Week 7 contest for health reasons, as coach Zac Taylor told Ben Baby of ESPN.com that he expects to full roster to be available Sunday minus cornerback William Jackson (concussion) and running back Joe Mixon (foot), who have already been ruled out. If Ross ends up inactive, it would most likely be the result of a coach's decision rather than because of the illness.