Bengals' John Ross: Designated to return from IR
The Bengals designated Ross (shoulder) as one of their two players that can return from injured reserve, though he won't be eligible to play until Dec. 8 in Cleveland, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.
Ross can resume practicing as soon as he's healthy enough to do so, gearing up for a potential return to games Week 14. He suffered a sternoclavicular injury during a Week 4 loss to Pittsburgh, landing on IR shortly thereafter. Ross had 270 yards and two touchdowns through the first two weeks of the season, but he caught just five of 12 targets for 58 yards over the next two games. He should have a key role in a struggling offense if/when he's ready to return, joining Tyler Boyd, and, potentially, A.J. Green (ankle).
