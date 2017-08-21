Ross was held out of Saturday's preseason loss to the Chiefs, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Although Ross was able to participate in full pads during 11-on-11 drills last week, the Bengals opted for caution as he progresses toward full health. On the one hand, an appearance in the all-important preseason Week 3 will be key for the rookie's early-season prospects. However, holding Ross out again Sunday at Washington wouldn't shock in the slightest in order to ensure he's as close to 100 percent as possible by Week 1. His activity level over the next few days will forecast whether Ross is in line for his first NFL game.