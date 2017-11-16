Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis said Wednesday that he was disappointed with Ross' effort during a third-down play in the second quarter of Sunday's loss to the Titans, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "John had a play last week we weren't very thrilled with," Lewis said, in reference to Ross slowing down on a route when he thought he wasn't being targeted by quarterback Andy Dalton on the play. "He let his teammates down."

After being inactive for the Week 9 loss to the Jaguars, Ross earned a spot on the game day roster against Tennessee, but logged only six snaps in the contest, with his lone target coming on the aforementioned play. Given Lewis' harsh words, it seems as if Ross could again be at risk of landing on the inactive list ahead of the Week 11 matchup with the Broncos, with a healthy Tyler Boyd the most likely candidate to take the rookie's spot if that's the case.