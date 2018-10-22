Bengals' John Ross: Exits with groin injury
Ross left Sunday's game against the Chiefs with a groin injury and will not return to the contest, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Ross missed a Week 6 loss to the Steelers with a groin injury, but he then logged full practice participation throughout the week and was cleared on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. He'll finish the night without any catches on just one target, with his absence leaving more snaps for Alex Erickson
