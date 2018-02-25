The Bengals believe that Ross (shoulder) will be cleared to resume running routes during the team's offseason program, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Ross continues to rehab from December surgery to address the labrum of his left shoulder, an injury that spelled an end to a highly disappointing rookie campaign. After entering the NFL with much hype after running a combine-record 4.22-second 40-yard dash and getting selected with the ninth overall pick last April, Ross struggled to stay healthy and earn offensive snaps, finishing the season with no receptions on two targets in only three games. Ross' unparalleled speed still makes him a high-upside commodity even after a dismal first year in the NFL, but he'll need to stay on the field and display a better grasp of the playbook during offseason workouts and training camp if he's to gain a meaningful role in the Bengals' passing attack in 2018.