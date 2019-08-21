Bengals' John Ross: Expected back for Week 1
Coach Zac Taylor expects Ross (hamstring) to be available Week 1 against the Seahawks, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
The expectation feels a bit optimistic, considering Ross missed all of training camp and isn't likely to make an appearance in any preseason games. He does hope to be back at practice Sunday, but it's fair to wonder about the extent of his Week 1 role even if he puts the hamstring injury behind him. The missed practice time would be less of a concern if the Bengals weren't in the process of installing a new offense under a new coaching staff. There's also no reason for confidence when evaluating the wideout's medical history or the quality of his play last year. On the other hand, there's no shortage of opportunity for Ross to eventually earn snaps and targets, as No. 1 receiver A.J. Green (ankle) is set to miss at least the first few games of the season.
