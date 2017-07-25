Bengals' John Ross: Expected to play in preseason games
Coach Marvin Lewis said Tuesday that Ross (shoulder) is expected to get into a game at some point during the preseason, Jay Morrison of Cox Media Group reports.
This is an encouraging update for the rookie, who has been limited throughout the offseason while recovering from shoulder surgery to repair his labrum. As it stands, Ross will likely be able to play during preseason, but the team has yet to announce whether or not he'll be ready for the first exhibition game. Regardless, it appears that Ross is on track to be ready for the start of the season if he continues to progress at this rate.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Wide receiver tiers
It’s time to look at Dave’s wide receiver tiers as we tell you when to start targeting certain...
-
Bengals' offense has plenty of options
The Cincinnati Bengals added Joe Mixon and John Ross in the draft which gives them far more...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost a majority of their pass-catching options from the 2016 season. They...
-
Fantasy Football Podcast 7/21
Let’s break down some bust candidates at the running back position. Who should you be concerned...
-
How does Bryant's return shape Steelers?
Ben Roethlisberger already had elite weaponry in Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, but Martavis...
-
Projecting Joe Mixon
The Bengals rookie running back should lead the team in all the stats that matter for Fantasy...