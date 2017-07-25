Coach Marvin Lewis said Tuesday that Ross (shoulder) is expected to get into a game at some point during the preseason, Jay Morrison of Cox Media Group reports.

This is an encouraging update for the rookie, who has been limited throughout the offseason while recovering from shoulder surgery to repair his labrum. As it stands, Ross will likely be able to play during preseason, but the team has yet to announce whether or not he'll be ready for the first exhibition game. Regardless, it appears that Ross is on track to be ready for the start of the season if he continues to progress at this rate.