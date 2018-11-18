Bengals' John Ross: Expected to play Sunday
Ross (groin), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, is expected to play, a source told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Ross's expected availability looms large in the huge divisional game with the Bengals expected to be without the services of top wideout A.J. Green (toe) -- who is listed as doubtful -- for the second straight week. The Bengals didn't reveal that Ross aggravated the nagging groin injury in his return from a one-game absence in the Week 10 loss to the Saints, but the second-year player was nonetheless limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday. Ross turned in a full session Friday, however, so assuming he does indeed gain clearance to play, he shouldn't have his snaps restricted in a dramatic way. With only nine catches on 22 targets for 118 yards across six appearances, Ross hasn't been a model of efficiency, but he's at least made the most of his receptions with three scoring grabs.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, including two of his...