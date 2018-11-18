Ross (groin), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, is expected to play, a source told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Ross's expected availability looms large in the huge divisional game with the Bengals expected to be without the services of top wideout A.J. Green (toe) -- who is listed as doubtful -- for the second straight week. The Bengals didn't reveal that Ross aggravated the nagging groin injury in his return from a one-game absence in the Week 10 loss to the Saints, but the second-year player was nonetheless limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday. Ross turned in a full session Friday, however, so assuming he does indeed gain clearance to play, he shouldn't have his snaps restricted in a dramatic way. With only nine catches on 22 targets for 118 yards across six appearances, Ross hasn't been a model of efficiency, but he's at least made the most of his receptions with three scoring grabs.