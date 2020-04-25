Bengals' John Ross: Facing added competition

Ross is facing added competition for targets now that the Bengals added Tee Higgins with the first pick of the second round (33 overall) of the NFL Draft on Friday, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.

Both Ross and A.J. Green are in contract years, plus the Bengals still have Tyler Boyd and Auden Tate as holdovers as well. Brown still could be a big part of the team's future, but he's not guaranteed to earn that chance now.